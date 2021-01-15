The Pike County General Health District and Pike County EMA have partnered to lead the vaccination process in Pike County. Our goals for Phase 1B vaccinations are to save lives of the most vulnerable citizens and to get kids back in school. The Pike County Emergency Management Agency continues to serve the community as an information and resource support agency and are committed to working with the PCGHD to ensure that we have the support we need to be successful.
As of Thursday, we have received 500 doses of Moderna vaccine, and we will have given all 500 doses by noon tomorrow. We have received 4 shipments of vaccine: 200, 100, 100, 100. We also received 200 doses of Moderna Wednesday that are designated for 2nd dose. We should receive our first shipment of Pfizer vaccine on Tuesday or Wednesday of next week. This will only be 100 doses and will be used for the first group of Phase 1B – those that are 80 years old and up.
We started vaccinating eligible individuals in Phase 1B this week. The first group eligible are those individuals who are 80 years old and up. We are starting with the oldest and working our way down the list of those who have pre-registered. So far this week, we have vaccinated 50 individuals ranging from 90 up to 102 years old. The ages of these individuals are: 102, 101, 98 x 2, 97 x 2, 96, 95 x 4, 94 x 4, 93 x 9, 92 x 7, 91 x 10, 90 x 9. Next week, we will continue to work through those individuals who are 80 and older who have pre-registered along with working on reaching others who still need to register. Beginning on January 25th and if we have enough vaccine, we will begin scheduling those with severe congenital, developmental, and early onset medical disorders along with those who are 75 and older.
We will progress through each segment of Phase 1B and the length of this phase will depend directly upon the amount of vaccine we receive. Our main goal is to get as many people vaccinated as fast as possible — while not stockpiling or wasting any doses. We are hopeful that our allotment of vaccine increases. We are capable of storing thousands of doses of both Moderna and Pfizer vaccine.
Phase 1B: Those eligible in Phase 1B include:
• Ohioans 65 years and older – starting with 80 and older
• Those living with severe congenital, development, or early-onset medical disorders
• School Employees
The list of approved conditions for Phase 1B include the following: cerebral palsy; spina bifida; congenital heart disease; type 1 diabetes; inherited metabolic disorders; severe neurologic disorders including epilepsy; severe genetic disorders including Down Syndrome, Fragile X, Prader Willi Syndrome, Turner Syndrome; severe lung disease including cystic fibrosis and severe asthma; sickle cell anemia; and alpha- and beta-thalassemia.
Up until last week, we were under the impression that school employees would be first in Phase 1B to get kids back in the classroom. School employees are now at the end of Phase 1B with a start date of Feb. 1st. The health district is in contact with the school superintendents and will go to each school to offer the vaccine once available.
Pike County has roughly 4,915 individuals who are 65 years or older. We currently have 1,876 individuals who have pre-registered to receive the vaccine in Phase 1B. We also have 359 that have pre-registered that are 80 or older.
How to pre-register for Phase 1B:
We are using Google Forms to schedule individuals who are interested in receiving the vaccine to pre-register. This will make the process more efficient and will ensure no vaccine goes to waste. This will also help in relaying our vaccine needs to the state.
If you are eligible to be vaccinated in Phase 1B, please pre-register by using the following form: https://forms.gle/QJBzbX2BgeE48cnZ9. This form can be found on our website – www.pike-health.org – on our COVID-19 page. This form is also pinned to the top of our Facebook page. We have partnered with Pike EMA to offer a call-in option for those who are not online or on social media. Please call 740-947-7837 to register via phone. We are still working on daily coverage for this line so if you do not reach anyone, please call our office at 740-947-7721.
Once you pre-register, you will be contacted to schedule once we have available vaccine – you do not need to contact us. We are not scheduling very far in advance because we might not know if we are receiving vaccine until one or 2 days before it arrives – and we may or may not know how many doses.
Health districts in Ohio have planned for mass vaccination for 30 plus years. The PCGHD is capable of vaccinating between 800 and 1,000 individuals in an 8-hour shift. During the 2009 H1N1 Flu outbreak, we vaccinated over 9,000 residents of Pike county. Our mass vaccination plan is updated yearly and includes using the Pike County Fairgrounds for drive-thru vaccinations. We were also able to purchase new vaccine tents, generators, and other necessary supplies with a grant to make this process as efficient as possible. We are fully capable and chomping at the bit to be up and running. The current bottleneck is obviously that we just do not have enough vaccine available. Hopefully, vaccine availability increases substantially once Phase 1B gets rolling so we can implement our plan at full capacity.
Until we have enough vaccine to offer drive-thru clinics, we are scheduling vaccinations at the health district. For those that have mobility issues, we can vaccinate in your vehicle. We will also be going to different areas of the county when it makes sense. Again, please be patient. As of now, we will only have 100 doses available for next week with 359 individuals that are 80 and older who have already pre-registered.
Kroger in Waverly will be receiving Moderna vaccine next week and will also begin offering vaccinations. We are working in conjunction with Kroger to see how we can assist them with reaching those 80 and older.
We are waiting for details on who will be eligible in Phase 1C, Phase 2, and other phases. We will have additional forms available to pre-register once we have that information.
If anyone is interested in volunteering and helping us with the vaccination process in any capacity, please contact Ginny Dickerson at 740-947-7721 ext. 2022 or email gdickerson@pike-health.org. We are especially needing help to cover our pre-registration line. If you like to talk to people and can use a computer, please let us know.
