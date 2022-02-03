1. WCS holding BOE meeting
The Waverly City Schools Board of Education will hold their regularly scheduled meeting on Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022 at 5 p.m. in the high school study hall. This meeting will include a Public Hearing to discuss how American Rescue Plan Individuals with Disabilities Act and ARP Homeless (Round II) funds will be spent.
2. CAC hosting next installment of Leadership Development series
The Workforce & Business Development Program at the Community Action Committee of Pike County will be hosting the next installment of the Leadership Development Training Series which began earlier this year, with this session being focused on “360-Degree Leadership.”
This training session is a two-day class which will be conducted on Tuesday, Feb. 22 and Wednesday, Feb. 23 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. both days at the Agency’s Main Location (941 Market St. in Piketon).
3. Feb. 6 in History
On Feb. 1778, France recognized the United States and signed a treaty of aid in Paris. On Feb. 6, 1895, George Herman "Babe" Ruth, baseball player with the Boston Red Sox, the New York Yankees and the Boston Braves was born. Ruth was the first player to hit 60 home runs in one season. On Feb. 6, 1899, The Spanish-American War ended. On Feb. 6, 1911, Ronald Reagan, film actor and 40th U.S. President (1981-1989) was born. On Feb. 6, 1982, Civil rights workers began a march from Carrolton to Montgomery, Alabama.
This Day in History Information Courtesy of historynet.com.
