WAVERLY— Could you or someone you know benefit from helpful hints about preventing falls? Have you or someone you know turned down a chance to go out with family and friends because of a concern about falling? Have you or someone you know become afraid of a favorite activity due to a fear of falling?
If so, there is a program offered locally through the Area Agency on Aging District 7 (AAA7) that is specifically designed to help with these and other similar concerns. The program, “A Matter of Balance: Managing Concerns About Falls,” is designed to reduce the fear of falling and increase activity levels among older adults.
Participants in the class learn to set realistic goals to increase activity, change their environment to reduce fall risk factors, and learn simple exercises to increase strength and balance. Attending classes can help improve quality of life and independence…and, there is no charge to attend!
In a study of participants after six months following the A Matter of Balance program, 97 percent are more comfortable talking about their fear of falling; 97 percent feel comfortable with increasing their activity level; 99 percent plan to continue exercising; and 98 percent would recommend A Matter of Balance.
Upcoming classes in Pike County will be held in person starting March 15 and be held on Tuesdays and Thursdays until April 7 from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. at Bristol Village, located at 640 Fifth St. in Waverly. Those participating should attend all classes.
If you are interested in participating in the upcoming A Matter of Balance series in Waverly, call the AAA7 at 1-800-582-7277 – Carla Cox (extension 284). Class size is limited, so if you or someone you know is interested, please call soon to reserve your spot. Registration deadline is March 8.
Your local Area Agency on Aging District 7, Inc. provides services on a non-discriminatory basis in ten counties in Southern Ohio including Adams, Brown, Gallia, Highland, Jackson, Lawrence, Pike, Ross, Scioto and Vinton. These services are available to help older adults and those with disabilities live safely and independently in their own homes through services paid for by Medicare, Medicaid, other federal and state resources, as well as private pay.
The AAA7’s Resource Center is also available to anyone in the community looking for information or assistance with long-term care options. Available Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m., the Resource Center is a valuable contact for learning more about options and what programs and services are available for assistance. Those interested in learning more can call toll-free at 1-800-582-7277 (TTY: 711).
Here, individuals can speak directly with a specially-trained Agency staff member who will assist them with information surrounding the programs and services that are available to best serve their needs. The Agency also offers an assessment at no cost for those who are interested in learning more.
Information is also available on www.aaa7.org, or the Agency can be contacted through e-mail at info@aaa7.org. The Agency also has a Facebook page located at www.facebook.com/AreaAgencyOnAgingDistrict7.
