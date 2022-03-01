PIKETON— The Northeast Bypass Road, also known as Fog Road, at the Department of Energy’s (DOE) Portsmouth Site in Pike County will be closed to public traffic from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m., Monday through Friday, beginning March 7, 2022. Drivers should seek alternate routes during this period. Emergency response vehicles will be granted access to Fog Road during this time.
The road closure will allow for the safe transportation of demolition debris and soil from the site to the nearby On Site Waste Disposal Facility. There will be physical barricades, electronic message boards and signage to remind drivers of the restrictions.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.