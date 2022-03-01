PIKETON— The Northeast Bypass Road, also known as Fog Road, at the Department of Energy’s (DOE) Portsmouth Site in Pike County will be closed to public traffic from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m., Monday through Friday, beginning March 7, 2022. Drivers should seek alternate routes during this period. Emergency response vehicles will be granted access to Fog Road during this time.

The road closure will allow for the safe transportation of demolition debris and soil from the site to the nearby On Site Waste Disposal Facility. There will be physical barricades, electronic message boards and signage to remind drivers of the restrictions.

Trending Recipe Videos


Tags

Recommended for you


Load comments