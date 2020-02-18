Just as CPR helps you assist an individual having a heart attack, Mental Health First Aid helps you assist someone experiencing a mental health or substance use-related crisis. In the Mental Health First Aid course, you learn risk factors and warning signs for mental health and addiction concerns, strategies for how to help someone in both crisis and non-crisis situations, and where to turn for help.
Topics Covered:
* Depression and mood disorders
* Anxiety disorders
* Trauma
* Psychosis
* Substance use disorders
Mental Health First Aid teaches about recovery and resiliency – the belief that individuals experiencing these challenges can and do get better, and use their strengths to stay well.
This is a free training that includes a Mental Health First Aid manual. A light lunch will be provided.
This training is being provided for the residents of the ADAMH Board region. In order to register you must live or work in Fayette, Highland, Pickaway, Pike or Ross county.
Due to the high demand of this training, a $25 deposit is required to secure your seat. This will be refunded to you upon completion of the training.
Please complete the registration form available online at https://pvadamh.org/event/mental-health-first-aid-2-25-2020/ and mail with your deposit to:
PVADAMH/Mental Health First Aid
394 Chestnut Street
Chillicothe, Ohio 45601
