2020. What a year, right? Seems like there has been absolutely nothing normal about it. Masks have become a permanent part of everyone’s wardrobe and handshakes seem to be a thing of the past. Perhaps the most difficult reality to accept is the variation of even the most invariable of activities. Those daily and weekly staples that have given us refuge from the ills of whatever phase of life we’re facing have suddenly changed into something nearly unrecognizable. Activities such as church, school, work, and yes, sports.
I help coach a local high school basketball team, and let me tell you I’ve rarely felt a greater sense of dismay than entering a mostly empty gymnasium for a Friday night home game. Even before experiencing it firsthand, the effect of COVID-19 on sports has rocked fans everywhere since early spring.
I’ll never forget the night the NBA was shut down indefinitely. I was in my college dorm room with some friends and you could feel the weight of what was happening. If sports was shutting down in this capacity, it must’ve been serious. We’d never experienced anything like it. I know it’s horribly cliche, but it’s true in some ways, since we can all remember sports has been the glue that seems to hold everyone together no matter what was going on in the outside world.
There are so many reasons not to connect with people. We look different, talk different, have different jobs, believe differently, and it’s so easy to let that stop us from connecting. One of the reasons why I love sports so much is that it is one of the easiest ways to break down those barriers. That guy or girl that lives down the street from me that I have nothing in common with might be a fan of the same team or sport that I have a passion for. Sports is a universal language that you can speak with the janitor and the CEO alike. The ability to fill out a March Madness bracket has nothing to do with your tax bracket. We can all feel that passion together; that sense of excitement of competition. That’s why we love sports.
With all of the factors involved in life after a countrywide shutdown, it was obvious that sports wouldn’t look the same for a while. Nobody was more bummed about that than I was. There’s nothing like the atmosphere you get on a fall Saturday or a summer Friday night at the game. You can’t replicate that. So what did we do? We reminisced on a time when things were normal. We watched replays of sporting events on TV or YouTube and that gave us an instant shot of normal, even if it was replacing a fraction of the excitement and lasted for only a brief time.
You know that person (typically a middle-aged man) who knows more about sports than anyone knows about any other topic on the planet? Yeah, I know a few of them. They regularly claim that they could turn any dumpster fire of a franchise around in two weeks. For the longest time I couldn’t bear to entertain such ignorance, but somehow when everything was shut down that became far less annoying. I almost even welcomed it.
I’ve learned that I often don’t have the slightest idea about what’s going on in that person’s life. That is, with the exception of one thing: their favorite team, sport, or player; which for that individual may be one thing they’re clinging to for happiness at the moment. That may be my one chance to make a connection, shine a light, maybe make their life a little better for a moment.
As the sports world seems to inch back to a place that at least resembles normal, we will probably appreciate the moments spent with friends, family, and strangers a little more. I know I’ll never forget the first time I walked into a large stadium or arena to root on my favorite team with my family or someone I loved. I also remember the high five I gave that random stranger when LeBron got a steal and a dunk or a Reds player hit a go-ahead home run. There’s nothing that can do that like sports can, and we look forward to a day when we can experience that in-person again with 20-100 thousand of our closest friends.
The next time you hear that guy talking about how he could win more games than those big-wigs in the front office of his favorite team, just let him have his moment. I know it’s frustrating. I know you want to correct him or even just walk away, but this is just his way of feeling a part of something bigger, something we all do a little of when it comes to things we’re passionate about. Take advantage of that opportunity to make a real connection with someone that just may go beyond sports. Let him be the expert.
There was no prepping the sports world for this pandemic, it’s just something we kind of had to ride out. There is one thing we do know for certain however, no pandemic can kill the spirit of competition. There will always be games to be played and games to be watched. Even if the game being played is throwing socks into a laundry hamper and the game being watched is Korean Baseball at 5am on a Tuesday morning (what was that all about anyways?). Seriously though, I never thought I would enjoy watching a Korean Baseball Organization game so much.
So to all fans who have been through all of this with me, just hang in there. We’ll get back to normal at some point. Gyms and stadiums will be full again someday. We’ll experience that atmosphere we all love again, but until then just keep yelling at the refs from the couch, even though they clearly made the correct call on that play.
