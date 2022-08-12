ODNR logo

COLUMBUS, Ohio – In a continuing effort to control deer populations, specifically those affecting native plant communities, the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) is coordinating special deer hunts at fourteen state nature preserves.

Ohio’s nature preserve system protects some of the state’s rarest and highest quality ecology. By browsing native vegetation and introducing non-native plants, deer have negatively impacted many sensitive habitats at several state nature preserves.

Trending Recipe Videos


Tags

Recommended for you


Load comments