COLUMBUS, Ohio – In a continuing effort to control deer populations, specifically those affecting native plant communities, the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) is coordinating special deer hunts at fourteen state nature preserves.
Ohio’s nature preserve system protects some of the state’s rarest and highest quality ecology. By browsing native vegetation and introducing non-native plants, deer have negatively impacted many sensitive habitats at several state nature preserves.
Preserve managers will handle hunting applications at the local level. Hunters must attend individual meetings if they are interested in particular hunts. During those events, hunters can enter the drawing by purchasing a single ticket for $5.
Other requirements include:
Hunters must possess a valid 2022-2023 hunting license to purchase tickets.
Names will be randomly drawn, and those selected will be assigned a specific time to hunt. For archery hunts, an orientation will be conducted immediately following the drawing.
Hunters will be permitted to hunt with a partner; however, the partner is not required to attend the drawing or orientation.
Hunters interested in both the Lake Katharine gun and archery hunts will have to purchase separate lottery tickets for each event.
Some of the hunts this year will be antlerless deer only while some will allow the taking of antlered deer but only after harvesting an antlerless deer first. The harvest of does helps manage the deer population. Other special regulations will be addressed at the orientation meetings following the drawings.
Hunters may apply for hunts at multiple sites, but they must attend the meeting for each hunt in order to enter the drawing. Do not mail entry forms.
Hunt locations and meeting dates are as follows:
Lake Katharine (Jackson County)
Chaparral Prairie, Davis Memorial, Shoemaker, Johnson Ridge, Whipple (Adams County)
Miller Nature Sanctuary (Highland County)
Meeting Date: Saturday, August 20, 2022 @ 10:00 a.m.
Meeting Location: Lake Katharine State Nature Preserve Office
A gun hunt will be offered this year at Caesar Creek State Nature Preserve and Lake Katharine State Nature Preserve will again provide both archery and gun hunting opportunities. The remaining hunts will be archery only. As in past years, an additional muzzleloader hunt will be offered the first two days of muzzleloader season at Lake Katharine.
ODNR ensures a balance between wise use and protection of our natural resources for the benefit of all. Visit the ODNR website at ohiodnr.gov.
