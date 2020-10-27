Former Portsmouth Gaseous Diffusion Plant (A-Plant) and Department of Energy workers are invited to attend the drive-through National Day of Remembrance Celebration hosted by Nuclear Care Partners. Commemorative goodie bags will be distributed at the drive-through celebration to honor the memory, legacy, and contribution of our nation’s nuclear weapons workers.
October 30th, 2020 marks the 12th anniversary of the National Day of Remembrance for Nuclear Weapons Workers (NDOR). Here at Nuclear Care Partners, we humbly honor the hundreds of thousands of men and women who tirelessly served in our nation’s nuclear weapons complex and who made many sacrifices, often in the way of their health, to protect our country by strengthening and maintaining its nuclear defense.
This year’s celebration will be a drive-through event to maintain the health and safety of participants and staff. Former workers are invited to drive through and pick up their free NDOR goodie bag on Thursday, October 29th from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Portsmouth Welcome Center parking lot located at 342 2nd Street in Portsmouth, OH 45662.
Former workers can call (740) 648-3012 to reserve their honorary goodie bag in advance.
This year’s event is in partnership with Grace Hospice, Wellness One Pharmacy, and Medical House Calls LLC.
