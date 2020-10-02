Canter’s Cave 4-H Camp will host a National Rifle Association (NRA) Basic Pistol Course at Canter’s Cave 4H Camp in Jackson, Ohio on Saturday, October 24, 2020, beginning at 8:30am. This course meets the state training requirements for an Ohio concealed handgun license. Students will learn basic handgun handling and safety, Ohio concealed carry law and live-fire range shooting. The course is tailored for the beginner and the experienced shooter alike. It is taught by NRA certified instructors. All classroom course materials are provided. Classroom space is limited but has been expanded and is on a first come basis. The cost is $100 with all proceeds going to Ohio 4-H Shooting Sports.
Each year, Ohio 4-H Shooting Sports hosts what is nationally recognized as one of the largest camps of its kind, Ohio 4H Shooting Education Camp is a 6-day learning experience that focuses on the safe, responsible and ethical use of firearms and archery equipment. While campers receive some of the best instruction the industry has to offer the main focus is on youth development. The camp is held annually and is open to boys and girls ages 12-18. Financial support and equipment for the camp is provided by fundraisers, grants and donations.
“This has been a tough year for our organization”, said Tom Johnston, Ohio 4H Shooting Sports Public Relations Coordinator. “This fundraiser provides the local community the opportunity to obtain the necessary training for their CCW permit as well as to support our cause.” For more information on Ohio’s 4-H Shooting Education Camp, visitwww.ohio4hshootingsports.org
The class is taught by certified instructors who are experienced shooters as well as retired state law enforcement officers who value America’s 2nd Amendment rights.
Classes sell out quickly, so register by contacting Larry Harris at 740-988-8414 or e-mail harris.870@osu.edu.
