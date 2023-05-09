Cardo's

Cardo's Pizza has been at its current location, at the corner of Ford Avenue and W. Emmitt Avenue since its inception in 1976. On May 1, a Facebook post revealed the business would be moving to the old Bartley's Pharmacy building.

 Bret Bevens/News Watchman

Cardo's Pizza of Waverly opened in 1976 at the corner of Ford Avenue and W. Emmitt Avenue.

After 47 years, Cardo's tenure at that location will be coming to an end, according to its Facebook page. On May 1, Cardo's posted that it wished to bring some "new and exciting" news to Waverly announcing that it would be moving the old Bartley's Pharmacy Building, located at 303 E. Emmitt Avenue.


