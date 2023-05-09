Cardo's Pizza has been at its current location, at the corner of Ford Avenue and W. Emmitt Avenue since its inception in 1976. On May 1, a Facebook post revealed the business would be moving to the old Bartley's Pharmacy building.
Cardo's Pizza of Waverly opened in 1976 at the corner of Ford Avenue and W. Emmitt Avenue.
After 47 years, Cardo's tenure at that location will be coming to an end, according to its Facebook page. On May 1, Cardo's posted that it wished to bring some "new and exciting" news to Waverly announcing that it would be moving the old Bartley's Pharmacy Building, located at 303 E. Emmitt Avenue.
"In addition to the great food we all love, our new home will feature a full arcade with a ticket redemption counter, hand-dipped ice cream, a new dining room that is double our current size, new menu items, two large party rooms and a lot more to come!” read the post.
"We know so many of us have great memories of our current home from hanging out after games, birthday parties, and sharing pizza with family and friends; but, we can’t wait to make these new memories and provide Pike County with a fun new option for everyone. We look forward to sharing more details and our progress as we get closer to our grand opening."
Cardo's does not have an exact date of the move. Its Facebook page states that there is a lot of work renovating the new space and obtaining permits. The target date is fall 2023, but the post says it could be closer to the new year.
According to Cardo's Facebook page, Cardo's also does not know what will or if anything will go into its current location.
"We’d love to see a great business take this space and continue to serve this great community," the post read.
While the post does say something about new menu items, it also states the "classic" food will stay the same. Another amenity that will be at the new location is a drive thru widow.
"We are building an extension to the building much like our current location. We will also have dedicated parking sports just in case you get there and have to wait for your order to be completed," the Facebook post read.
Cardo's did say that it will unfortunately have to close during the move. The post explains that all of the equipment has to be moved and set up before the health department will let the business reopen.
"We will remain open at our location until we’re ready to move, and our Facebook page will keep you updated on the last day of our current location!" the post read.
Another Cardo's staple that will be moving is the classic arcade games that Cardo's had had inside its current location for years. Cardo's asks patrons to follow its Facebook for further updates of what else will be in the new location.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.