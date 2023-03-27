sign

Out of the Woods Healing, located at 118 E. Second Street, across from the post office, offers relaxation massages, cupping, aroma therapy, couples massages, full body massages, Aura/Chakra cleansings, tarot crystals, sound baths, spiritual and life coaching per request.

 Bret Bevens/News Watchman

Out of the Woods Healing, located at 118 E. Second Street, across from the post office, in Waverly, is now open and offering services.

“I believe in energy. I believe in feeling. I believe in traditional Chinese medicine; just some little natural things, because they’ve been proven for centuries,” owner Susan Horn said. “They have been in our hospitals to help with cancer patients, terminal patients, addiction and mental health.”


