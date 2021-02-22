PIKE COUNTY COURT NEWS
Jan. 21, 2021
Deborah L. Adkins - Fail to control motor vehicle. Pled guilty. Found guilty. $30 fine. $100 in court costs.
Jan. 25, 2021
Jennifer L. Cook - Child endangerment. Pled no contest. Found guilty. $100 fine. Three years standard probation. Defendant shall obtain an assessment for alcohol/drug counseling and shall comply with case plan/safety plan, if any, of the Pike County Children's Services Board. $100 in court costs.
Jennifer L. Cook - Possession of drugs. Pled no contest. Found guilty. Three years standard probation. Defendant shall obtain an assessment for alcohol/drug counseling. $100 in court costs.
Jennifer L. Cook - Obstruction of official business, drug paraphernalia, and possession of drug instruments. Dismissed. Cases dismissed without prejudice due to plea negotiations and defendant's plea to companion case and not due to lack of probable cause to arrest. No cost to defendant.
Danny R. Wicker Jr. - Persistent disorderly conduct, disorderly intoxication, driving under suspension - license forfeit, license forfeit, no operator's license, obstruction of official business, resisting arrest and possession of marijuana. Dismissed. Cases dismissed without prejudice due to plea negotiations and defendant's plea to companion case and not due to lack of probable cause to arrest. No cost to defendant.
Danny R. Wicker Jr. - Possession of marijuana, fictitious registration, and possession of drugs. Pled guilty. Found guilty. Three years standard probation. Defendant shall obtain an assessment for alcohol/drug counseling. $100 in court costs.
Danny R. Wicker Jr. - Fictitious registration. Pled guilty. Found guilty. Three years standard probation. Jail sentence concurrent with other charge(s). Defendant shall obtain an assessment for alcohol/drug counseling and shall serve community service hours as assigned by the probation officer. $100 in court costs.
Judith R. Bradley - Disorderly conduct. Pled no contest. Reduced. $100 fine. $100 in court costs.
James L. Combs - Reckless operation. Pled no contest. Reduced. One year standard probation. Defendant shall obtain an assessment for alcohol/drug counseling. $100 fine. $100 in court costs.
