PIKETON- Aaron Lapp has visited school board meetings for his local Scioto Valley Board of Education since January. A guest for roughly ten months, he is vying for a seat at the table following the upcoming election.
Among five candidates, he said attending these sessions have been helpful to learn how the process works and to see what goals the board is trying to accomplish.
With one child attending Piketon, and two others who will join after the fifth grade, Lapp decided to run to make the local schools a great foundation for all students.
“My focus is on the students,” he said during a Friday interview. “I’m going to make the choices not for the benefit of certain individuals, but all students.”
Making that experience better, Lapp believes, will be possible by providing a path for students following graduation.
One idea Lapp has for career prep, done through experiences and having workers in desired fields come visit schools, is to start that process earlier. As early as seventh or eighth grade, he would like to see this incorporated into the classroom.
This would both benefit students in the present and future, he believes.
“A lot of times might be going to school just because they have to,” Lapp said, a community pharmacist at the Southern Ohio Medical Center. “But if we could get more students interested in something in particular, then hopefully they could work a little harder or have a specific goal in mind that they could accomplish.”
He also talked about teaching students two forms of responsibility: fiscal and civic. Included in his campaign flyer, Lapp believes students should have a “proper understanding” of United States history and to hold respect for its institutions.
Lapp’s two younger children are home-schooled by his wife, Ashely, which he says allows to family to have more time with one another.
It has also helped form their character and instilled the values they want in their children, he said.
“I think it gives them a strong base, so when they go to school they can focus on learning and hopefully do well,” Lapp said.
Lapp is a 2005 Piketon High School graduate, who later received a Bachelor of Science in Pharmaceutical Sciences in 2008 and Doctor of Pharmacy degree in 2012 from Ohio State University.
The family attends Mt. Olive Community Church and enjoys camping, fishing, and gardening. Lapp and his wife are expecting another child.
