Columbus, OH (October 3, 2022) – The Ohio Affiliate of Prevent Blindness has declared October as Contact Lens Safety Month to help educate the public about the best ways to protect their eyes through proper care.

In addition to a dedicated webpage, fact sheets and shareable social media graphics, Prevent Blindness and Prevent Blindness, Ohio Affiliate, also offer the “Contact Lens Safety” episode as part of the Focus on Eye Health Expert Series. Dr. Thomas L. Steinemann, professor of ophthalmology at Case Western Reserve University, discusses a variety of topics with Prevent Blindness President and CEO, Jeff Todd, including advocating for contact lens safety, patient care, and the dangers of improper use of contact lenses. In 2020 the American Academy of Ophthalmology presented Dr. Steinemann with the “Outstanding Advocate Award,” recognizing his leadership and advocacy efforts spanning two decades in promoting patient safety and contact lens use.

