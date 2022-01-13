1. Area schools closed for Martin Luther King, Jr. Day
All Pike County schools will be closed on Monday, Jan. 17 in recognition of Martin Luther King, Jr. Day.
Born in Atlanta, Georgia, Saturday, Jan. 15 marked what would have been the 93rd birthday of the civil rights icon. In October 1964, King received the Nobel Peace Prize for his peaceful methods in fighting racism and discrimination.
2. Beaver postpones Village Council meeting
The Village of Beaver Council meeting scheduled for last Thursday was cancelled. The new date for the meeting will be Tuesday, Jan. 18 at 6 p.m.
Village Council meetings are held at the village building on 7460 State Route 335 in Beaver.
3. Jan. 16 in History
On Jan. 16, 1939, Franklin D. Roosevelt asked for an extension of the Social Security Act to include more women and children. On Jan. 16, 1945, The U.S. First and Third armies linked up at Houffalize, effectively ending the Battle of the Bulge. On Jan. 16, 1991, The Persian Gulf War began. The massive U.S.-led offensive against Iraq -- Operation Desert Storm -- ended on February 28, 1991, when President George Bush declares a cease-fire, and Iraq pledges to honor future coalition and U.N. peace terms.
This Day in History Information Courtesy of historynet.com.
