CHILLICOTHE—Adena Regional Medical Center received an “A” Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade for fall 2021. This national distinction recognizes Adena’s achievements in protecting patients from harm and error in the hospital.
Among Ohio’s 119 hospitals rated, only 40 hospitals received a top grade.
“Patients and their families want to feel assured that when they require care in their times of need, they can trust the facilities, doctors and caregivers that are close to their homes,” said Adena President and CEO Jeff Graham. “Adena’s A-rated standards for safety provide that confidence. National recognitions like this are especially rewarding because they signify a commitment to patient care and the dedication to that commitment by all our physicians and caregivers throughout surges in COVID care, as well as meeting everyday care needs.”
The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade assigns letter grades to hospitals based on more than thirty national performance measures reflecting their record of patient safety, helping consumers protect themselves and their families from errors, injuries, accidents, and infections.
The grading system is peer-reviewed, fully transparent and free to the public. Grades are updated twice annually, in the fall and spring.
“Our Leapfrog ‘A’ grade is a reflection of our collective commitment to safety for both each other and the patients we are committed to serving,” added Dr. Kirk Tucker, Adena Chief Clinical Officer. “Congratulations to my fellow caregivers on the achievement of another nationally credited recognition to that commitment and cause. Having achieved an ‘A’ rating amounts to the equivalent of hundreds of lives saved by our sincere commitment to a Zero Harm journey and our constant pursuit of perfection every day.”
“An ‘A’ Safety Grade is a tremendous achievement, of which this community should be extremely proud,” said Leah Binder, president and CEO of The Leapfrog Group. “I thank the leadership and workforce of Adena for its commitment to prioritizing patients and their safety, especially during these trying times.”
The Leapfrog Group is a national nonprofit organization driving a movement for giant leaps forward in the quality and safety of American health care. The flagship Leapfrog Hospital Survey and new Leapfrog Ambulatory Surgery Center Survey collect and transparently report hospital and ASC performance, empowering purchasers to find the highest-value care and giving consumers the lifesaving information they need to make informed decisions.
For more about Adena Health System and its services, visit adena.org or follow us on Facebook, Instagram, or Twitter @adenamedical.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.