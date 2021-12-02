1. YMCA holding Reverse Raffle Christmas Dash for Cash
The Pike County YMCA will be holding its annual reverse raffle this year virtually, happening live on Facebook on Thursday, Dec. 9.
Cash prizes up to $5,000 will be up for grabs, tickets costing $50. These tickets can be purchased by dropping off cash or a check at the YMCA’s 400 Pride Dr. front desk or through its Venmo account (search Pike County YMCA).
2. DeWine signs Wilkin’s Business Fairness Act
Gov. Mike DeWine signed State Reps' Shane Wilkin (R-Hillsboro) and Jon Cross (R-Kenton) House Bill 215 into law Wednesday.
Passing the Ohio Senate in an unanimous vote last month, the legislation will permit any business that can comply with safety standards during public health emergencies from government regulations to stay open.
3. Dec. 5 in History
On Dec. 5, 1861, In the U.S. Congress, petitions and bills calling for the abolition of slavery were introduced. On Dec. 5, 1901, Walt Disney, animator and creator of an entertainment empire was born. On Dec. 5, 1933, The 21st Amendment ended Prohibition in the United States, which had begun 13 years earlier. On Dec. 5, 1937, The Lindberghs arrived in New York on a holiday visit after a two-year voluntary exile. On Dec. 5, 1955, A bus boycott began under the leadership of the Rev. Martin Luther King, Jr., in Montgomery, Alabama.
This Day in History Information Courtesy of historynet.com
