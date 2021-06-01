McDermott, Ohio – Last week, troopers at the Portsmouth Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol investigated a plane crash that occurred on May 28 around 10:50 am. The plane stuck a hillside in a wooded area near Sheep Ranch Hollow Rd, off State Route 104.
The plane was a 2015 Lancair Evolution that was occupied by the pilot and one passenger. Both occupants were killed on impact.
The Ohio State Highway Patrol was assisted on scene by the Scioto County Sheriff Dept., Union and Rush VFD and Scioto Squad 2. The FAA and NTSB have been contacted and are conducting their own investigation.
This week, the State Highway Patrol has provided updates on this report, including the names of the crash victims.
The pilot is a David Lewis James, age 64 and the passenger is Lori Denise James, age 62 both Bellefontaine Ohio.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.