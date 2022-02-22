Next month, Waverly City Schools and Scioto Valley Local Schools will be performing their 2022 plays.
Starting on March 4, the Piketon Musical Department will host "Tuck Everlasting" at the new Piketon High School auditorium.
The play is based on the 1975 novel from Natalie Babbitt, which was later made into a film in 2002.
Showtimes for the play are as followed:
- Friday, March 4 at 7 p.m.
- Saturday March 5 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.
- Sunday March 6 at 2 p.m.
These tickets can be purchased by calling 740-289-4117.
The following week, the Waverly High School choir will present "Les Misérables" from Thursday, March 10 through Saturday, March 12.
Showtimes are scheduled for 7 p.m. on March 10 and March 11. Two shows are scheduled at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. on March 12.
The play will be held at Waverly High School on 1 Tiger Dr. in Waverly. Ticket purchase information can be found online by visiting the Waverly Choir Department's Facebook page.
