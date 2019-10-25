Atomic Credit Union is pleased to announce the October Volunteer of the Month, Owen Sheetz! Owen is a volunteer employee and student-run member of the Redstreaks Student-Run Credit Union at Piketon Jr./Sr. High School!
“Owen is very helpful to our student members and a good representative of what Atomic Credit Union is all about,” stated Andy Eisnaugle, director of financial education.
When asked why he wanted to work at his student-run credit union, Owen responded, “With getting older and closer to graduation, I wanted to get job experience. I enjoy seeing the new faces and it’s always nice to have human interaction throughout the day! It’s amazing getting to work with so many wonderful people.”
The Redstreaks Student-Run Credit Union Champion, Kristin Campbell, stated, “The student-run credit union makes it convenient for students to save money! They can experience the benefits of depositing, as well as collecting dividends/interest. In order to promote the credit union, we make weekly announcements and distribute flyers to every student to encourage participation. This shows them the value of managing their money, and provides a real-world experience and sense of achievement.”
To learn more about Atomic Credit Union’s youth and financial education programs, visit www.atomiccu.com or call Atomic Credit Union Director of Financial Education, Andy Eisnaugle, at 800.652.2328 extension 1265. Atomic Credit Union serves over 50,000 members at 13 branch locations in Southern Ohio and also operates a total of 49 student-run credit union branches in local area schools. In addition to brick and mortar branches, Atomic offers 24/7 access to your account through their Mobile App and Digital Banking.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.