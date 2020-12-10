Beaver, OH -- It just wouldn’t be Christmas in Beaver without their annual Christmas Parade. However, COVID-19 had some wondering if it could happen this year. Village Council members put their heads together and decided the parade must go on…but this year, it will be COVID-style! That means it will be a drive-by parade, with vehicles/floats only. No walking groups will be permitted.
The parade will be held on Saturday, December 19, beginning at 6 p.m. It will go through Main Street in the Village. Spectators are urged to park along the street and view the parade from the comfort (and warmth) of their vehicle. Free popcorn and hot chocolate will be available to spectators.
The Village is asking those who would like to participate in the parade to pre register by sending a message to the Village’s Facebook page (Village of Beaver, Ohio) with the name of the individual or group, the type of entry they will have (vehicle, float, side-by-side, golf cart, etc.), the name of a contact person and their phone number. Line-up for the parade will begin at 5:30 p.m. at the Beaver Firehouse, 7000 SR 335, Beaver. The first 50 entries to preregister will receive a free dash plaque.
Those who have questions or would like more information may contact Village Council member, Jason Traylor at (740) 835-6878.
