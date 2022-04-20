PORTSMOUTH — Shawnee State University’s Center for Lifelong Learning (CLL) will host an ACT Test Prep session on Saturday, May 7 starting at 8 a.m. in Massie Hall, Room 020.
Participants in the session will discuss tips and strategies, complete a practice test, and receive feedback to enhance test performance. The session will last until 12:15 p.m. with an option Writing Prep session lasting until 1 p.m.
The prep session is open to anyone interesting in taking the ACT. The deadline to register for the session is May 5 and can be completed online at www.shawnee.edu/act-prep. The cost to attend is $10, however financial assistance is available for those who qualify. For more information, contact Amanda Hedrick, Director of the CLL at (740) 351-3188.
To learn more about opportunities in Shawnee State University’s Center for Lifelong Learning, visit www.shawnee.edu/center-lifelong-learning.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.