Jackson – Troopers from the Jackson Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol responded to a two vehicle injury crash that occurred on State Route 124 near milepost 8, in Jackson County. The Jackson Patrol Post was notified of the crash February 4, 2021 at 5:45 PM.
James Wolford, age 48, of Wellston, Ohio, was operating a light blue 2013 Kia Sportage. Mr. Wolford was traveling west on State Route 124 when the vehicle crossed the centerline and struck a black 2017 Jeep Cherokee, operated by Terri Reffitt, age 54, of Wellston, Ohio.
Jackson County EMS responded to the scene. They transported both Mr. Wolford and Ms. Reffitt to Holzer Medical Center in Jackson due to their injuries.
The crash remains under investigation.
