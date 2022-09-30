Scioto Foundation Announces TwoThe Scioto Foundation announcea two new endowment funds: the Animal Health Professionals Scholarship Fund and the Southern Ohio Professional Licensure Scholarship Fund to benefit students seeking technical careers.

Students applying for the Animal Health Professionals Scholarship Fund must be enrolled at an accredited college or university seeking an associate or bachelor’s degree to become a vet tech or vet assistant, or enrolled in a veterinary-related program. Those who are residents of Scioto County or surrounding counties, including Kentucky, are eligible to apply.

