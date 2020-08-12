On Aug. 12, Public Utilities Commission of Ohio (PUCO) has issued its Winter Reconnect Order for the upcoming winter heating season. The Winter Reconnect Order helps Ohioans served by PUCO-regulated utilities reconnect or maintain electric and natural gas service during the winter heating season between Oct. 5, 2020 and April 15, 2021.
Any residential customer of a PUCO-regulated electric or natural gas company may take advantage of the provisions contained in the order. Last winter heating season, more than 196,000 Ohioans used the Winter Reconnect Order.
Under the Winter Reconnect Order, customers must pay the utility no more than $175 plus any applicable reconnection charge which cannot exceed $36. If the utility’s reconnect charge is greater than $36, the balance above $36 may be charged to customer on the customer’s next monthly bill.
The Winter Reconnect Order also applies to customers seeking to establish new electric or natural gas service provided they are served by PUCO-regulated utilities. Rather than paying the full security deposit that may be required for new service, customers can pay up to $175 and the balance above $175 may be charged to the customer on the customer’s next monthly bill.
There is no income eligibility requirement to use the Winter Reconnect Order; however, customers who are at or below 175 percent of the federal income guidelines may apply for assistance through the Home Energy Assistance Program (HEAP) winter crisis program to pay the $175 amount.
If you would like to take advantage of the Winter Reconnect Order, call your electric or natural gas company between Oct. 5, 2020 and April 15, 2021 to find out how to apply the Winter Reconnect Order to your bill. Utility representatives will explain the order and set up a payment plan to address any remaining balance on your account after the $175 has been applied.
A list of PUCO-regulated utilities is available on the PUCO website at https://puco.ohio.gov/wps/portal/gov/puco/documents-and-rules/list?utm_medium=email+&utm_source=govdelivery
More information about energy assistance programs and ways to save on home heating bills this winter is available on the PUCO’s website at www.PUCO.ohio.gov
Customers who have questions about PUCO’s Winter Reconnect Order may contact the PUCO at (800) 686-PUCO (7826) or visit PUCO’s website at www.PUCO.Ohio.gov
A copy of Aug. 12's finding and order and the Winter Reconnect report can be found on the PUCO website www.PUCO.ohio.gov by clicking on the link to Documents and Rules, then Docketing Information System (DIS) and searching case 20-1252-GE-UNC.
The Public Utilities Commission of Ohio (PUCO) is the sole agency charged with regulating public utility service. The role of the PUCO is to assure all residential, business and industrial consumers have access to adequate, safe and reliable utility services at fair prices while facilitating an environment that provides competitive choices. Consumers with utility-related questions or concerns can call the PUCO Call Center at (800) 686-PUCO (7826) and speak with a representative.
