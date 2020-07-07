NW logo

Attention Ohio Direction Card participants: Did you know that you can take your card to Way Farms Market in Waverly, and receive up to $25 in FREE fruits & vegetables when you shop with your SNAP/EBT card in July?

You do not have to sign up for the Produce Perks program. Simply show up at the farm market with your EBT or P-EBT card, and you’re ready to go, according to Tammy Jones, Family and Consumer Sciences educator for OSU Extension Pike County.

Families who have received a P-EBT card are automatically eligible, Jones stated.

Way Farms Waverly Market is located at 403 East Emmitt Avenue (U.S. Route 23) in Waverly. They are open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Their phone number is 740-222-0179. Their website is found at way-farms.com

For more information visit produceperks.org

