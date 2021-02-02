Chillicothe, OH — The Chillicothe VA Medical Center announced today as part of its 75th anniversary commemoration of academic affiliations that it has trained 2,040 health professionals since 2013. The facility first started hosting psychiatry residents from Grandview Medical Center in 2011. In addition to psychiatry residents, the Chillicothe VA Medical Center has hosted pharmacy residents since 2004, psychology interns since 2012, and began its nursing partnership with Hocking College in 1990.
The Chillicothe VA partnerships currently include 50+ affiliates, including Ohio University College of Osteopathic Medicine, Adena Health System, Ohio University, The Ohio State University, Ohio Northern University, and University of Cincinnati, primarily in the fields of nursing, medicine, dental and associated health. These future professionals are the Nation’s health care workforce pipeline who will go on to care for Veterans and other patients in urban and rural communities across the U.S.
The commemoration is part of the Department of Veterans Affairs’ (VA) overall 75th anniversary celebration of the Veterans Health Administration (VHA) occurring throughout 2021.
“It is an honor to be a part of positive advancements and cutting-edge efforts serving those who served our nation. The Chillicothe VA takes pride in its local academic partnership and achievements during the past three decades,” said Dr. Kathy Berger, Medical Center Director.
During the pandemic, VA has worked with medical schools and programs across the country to utilize health professions trainees to care for Veterans virtually and in-person while completing their training requirements. The number of physician residents training in VA over the past year increased by more than 2,000 and, according to the American Association of Medical Colleges, applications to medical schools have increased by 18% for the upcoming 2021 academic year.
VA’s academic mission began in 1946 with the adoption of Policy Memorandum No. 2, establishing a remarkable partnership between VA and its academic affiliates. Seventy-five years later, VA provides training to nearly 70% of all U.S. physicians. Approximately 120,000 health professions trainees help care for more than 9 million Veterans at clinical sites around the country.
Affiliated with more than 1,800 academic institutions including 97% of America’s medical schools, VA trains future health professionals in over 40 disciplines including physicians, psychologists, nurses, pharmacists and social workers.
For more information about VHA’s 75th anniversary, visit www.va.gov/vha-history.
For more information about academic affiliates, visit VA’s Office of Academic Affiliations (OAA) website. For details on anniversary activities, go to the OAA 75th anniversary webpage.
For more information about the Chillicothe VA, visit our webpage (www.va.gov/chillicothe), follow us on facebook (facebook.com/ChillicotheVAMC) and twitter (@chillicothevamc).
Veterans not enrolled in the VA healthcare system are encouraged to visit www.chillicothe.va.gov/enrollment.asp to register or call 740-772-7170 with questions.
