RIO GRANDE — The Senior Farmers’ Market Nutrition Program (SFMNP) is a federally-funded program administered by the United States Department of Agriculture’s Food and Nutrition Services Agency and in Ohio, by the Ohio Department of Aging (ODA).
ODA provides additional state funds to support SFMNP operation within Ohio. To be eligible for the $50 in coupons, individuals must live in the ten counties included in the AAA7’s district which include Adams, Brown Gallia, Highland, Jackson, Lawrence, Pike, Ross, Scioto and Vinton.
Individuals must be age 60 or over at the time of application and households must be at 185% of the poverty level. In a household, both the husband and wife can be eligible separately for the coupons. Individuals can only receive the $50 in coupons (ten $5 coupons) one time per year and items must be purchased from authorized farmers only.
Applications can be found on the AAA7’s website at www.aaa7.org, under the “Happening Now” section on the Home Page and then the link for “Interested Participants”, or you can call 1-800-343-8112 to request an application or to ask any questions.
The Agency can also be reached via e-mail for applications or questions at FarmersMarket@aaa7.org. Those interested must complete an application each year and use the current year’s application form.
“We at the Area Agency on Aging District 7 are committed to this exceptional program that helps seniors throughout our region,” stated Nina R. Keller, Executive Director of the AAA7. “For the first time in 2020, we were able to expand the program to all of our ten county region, improving the nutrition of older adults through increasing their consumption of fresh fruits and vegetables. This program is a win for the individual senior and for the farmer who can receive reimbursement for their locally grown produce. We encourage individuals who might be eligible and farmers who want to participate to contact us today!”
Your local Area Agency on Aging District 7, Inc. provides services on a non-discriminatory basis in ten counties in Southern Ohio including Adams, Brown, Gallia, Highland, Jackson, Lawrence, Pike, Ross, Scioto and Vinton. These services are available to help older adults and those with disabilities live safely and independently in their own homes through services paid for by Medicare, Medicaid, other federal and state resources, as well as private pay.
The AAA7’s Resource Center is also available to anyone in the community looking for information or assistance with long-term care options. Available Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. until 4:30 p.m., the Resource Center is a valuable contact for learning more about options and what programs and services are available for assistance. Those interested in learning more can call toll-free at 1-800-582-7277 (TTY: 711).
Here, individuals can speak directly with a specially-trained Agency staff member who will assist them with information surrounding the programs and services that are available to best serve their needs. The Agency also offers an assessment at no cost for those who are interested in learning more.
Information is also available on www.aaa7.org, or the Agency can be contacted through e-mail at info@aaa7.org. The Agency also has a Facebook page located at www.facebook.com/AreaAgencyOnAgingDistrict7.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.