Last year, on March 30, Polarity, Waverly High School’s pop a cappella group, won the Harmony Sweepstakes semi-finals vocal competition in Chicago. This win led to their competing in the National contest in San Fransisco in May 2019.
“At nationals, they placed third and were named the ‘Audience Favorite,’” said Matt Radford, Director of Choral Music at Waverly City Schools. “On February 29, Polarity will return to Chicago to headline this year’s Harmony Sweepstakes semi-finals!”
According to Radford, the trip will cost around $3,000.
“To help lower the cost for these talented students, we are offering a concert to showcase what the students will do in Chicago,” Radford said. “In addition to some awesome a cappella, you will hear stories of last year’s competition success and future plans for the group!”
The benefit concert will take place at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 8 in the Waverly High School Auditorium.
“We are asking for a $5 donation per person. We will accept any donation no matter how large or small,” Radford said. “If you or your business would like to donate, please contact me at 740-941-5845 or by email matt.radford@waverlytigers.net.”
Donations may be mailed to Waverly High School, Attn: Matt Radford, 1 Tiger Drive, Waverly, OH 45690.
“These students have worked incredibly hard for this opportunity and need your help! Please consider attending our concert on February 8,” Radford said. “Much aca-love to our families and community!”
