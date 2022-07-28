The Ohio Academy of Family Physicians (OAFP) is pleased to announce that Andrew Detty, MD, will receive its 2022 Resident Leadership Award.
The OAFP presents the Resident Leadership Award to an individual who has exhibited leadership and shows dedication to promoting family medicine, practices a high degree of professionalism, and possess immense promise as a family physician.
Dr. Detty received his medical degree from The Ohio State University College of Medicine in 2020; and is currently chief resident at OhioHealth Grant Family Medicine Residency Program in Columbus, OH, where he also serves on the Office Operations and Quality Improvement Committee, the Hospital Medicine Clinical Process Improvement Team, and Grant and OhioHealth Graduate Medical Education Committees.
“It’s an honor to have been nominated for the OAFP 2022 Resident Leadership Award,” said Dr. Detty. “My goal in leadership roles at any level, from committees within my residency to board membership in organized medicine, is to enable my colleagues in family medicine to use their talents to better the lives of patients.”
In his chief resident role, Dr. Detty is responsible for creating resident rotation schedules, managing resident issues including conflict resolution, and serving as the liaison between residents and faculty. “I strive to occupy this role with an inclusive leadership style that honors the diversity, dignity, and valuable opinions of our residents, faculty, staff, and patients,” said Dr. Detty.
Sarah Sams, MD, FAAFP, associate director of the OhioHealth Grant Family Medicine Residency Program explained, “Prior to even beginning residency, Dr. Detty began showing us his leadership potential by spending a day with me learning about our advocacy actives. Now as chief resident, he is truly a leader in family medicine, promoting our specialty and working to advance the value of family medicine with his peers and his community.”
Dr. Detty is also involved in the Central Ohio Academy of Family Physicians (COAFP) and previously served as resident representative on the COAFP board of directors. In this role, he was the co-moderator for an education session for members on advocacy, and helped plan another session on career paths in family medicine. He is a resident member of the OAFP Public Policy Committee and recently became a resident board member for the Columbus Medical Association.
He is pursuing an area of concentration in advocacy—exploring the physician experience in value-based payment in Ohio to date, and how the future of value-based care models can best serve physicians and patients, particularly the complex patient population served by his residency program in Columbus. His goal is to develop a deliverable that informs the next generation of family physicians of the opportunities and challenges value-based payment can offer, while keeping the insights of physicians and the patients they serve top of mind for policymakers.
“I am blessed to stand on the shoulders of my peers and mentors in this specialty, and am humbly honored to receive the OAFP Resident Leadership Award,” said Dr. Detty.
