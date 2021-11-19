1. Partnership Advocacy Center receives JAG funding
The Partnership Advocacy Center of Pike County was one of the 140 grant-recipient agencies announced by Gov. Mike DeWine to receive funding in federal Edward J. Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grants.
Used to support crime prevention organizations of all kinds throughout the state, PAC will receive a $15,172 grant. In total, the Ohio Department of Public Safety’s Office of Criminal Justice Services awarded $4.8 million in grants.
2. Wagner III appears before Pike County Courthouse
WAVERLY— George “Billy” Wagner III had a motion hearing on Wednesday at the Pike County Court of Common Pleas, where a brief session took place that afternoon.
Wagner III is one of four suspects from the family charged in the 2016 Rhoden Massacre resulting in the death of eight people. See inside for more details.
3. Nov. 21 in History
On Nov. 21, 1783, Jean de Rozier and the Marquis d’Arlandes made the first free-flight ascent in a balloon to over 500 feet in Paris. On Nov. 21, 1927, Police turned machine guns on striking Colorado mine workers, killing five and wounding 20. On Nov. 21, 1995, The Dayton Peace Agreement was initiated at Wright Patterson Air Force Base near Dayton, Ohio; the agreement, formally ratified in Paris on Dec. 14, ended the three-and-a-half year war between Bosnia and Herzegovina.
This Day in History Information Courtesy of historynet.com.
