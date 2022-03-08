WAVERLY— Waverly’s water and sewer department could be seeing raises to their pay dependent on the vote of village council.
Angel Glass, one of Waverly’s newest council members, announced during last week’s meeting that she had received a proposal from the department which has not received a raise in the last seven years.
“The proposal includes a 7% pay raise over the next three years,” said Glass during council’s return to in-person sessions on Tuesday, March 1. “It also includes an increase in licensing pay in increments of 25 cents, 50 cents, and 75 cents over the next three years.”
As Glass has been told by the department, the budget can sustain these increases “without there being any impact on their ability to improve infrastructure.”
The action council will take in subsequent meetings, starting next week on Tuesday, March 15, will be to amend the 2022 wage ordinance.
Asked if he would be in favor of such a move, Mayor Greg Kempton signaled that it had his support.
He would also entertain more discussion regarding the pay for other village departments.
“We are underpaying our people,” the mayor said. “Every position in the village is underpaid.”
In 2016 and 2017, Glass said pay raises went to other village departments but eluded the water and sewer department.
As the News Watchman reported in July 2017, raises went to several village employees, including one office manager for the mayor, an office manager for the water department, one chief deputy auditor, one part-time chief deputy auditor, one mayor’s court administrator, and one street foreman.
Councilperson Forest Blakeman, who served on council during those pay raises and for the past 26 years, also reminded council of pay raises the Waverly Police Department received in 2015.
“They had a problem of people leaving because their wages were so slow,” said Blakeman. Glass added the village would not want to see anyone from the water and sewer department for similar reasons.
The department is relatively small, but Kempton said all of its employees are considered skilled and licensed. Replacing those employees would be a tall-task due to their credentials.
“They like the area and they live here,” said Kempton. “(But) we’re not paying them competitively.”
Unlike other village departments, water and sewer generates its own revenue- meaning their revenue cannot be carried over to the village’s General Fund.
Council voted unanimously in favor to draft legislation which would call for the proposed amendments in the wage ordinance.
The matter will go to first reading during council’s next session, scheduled to start at 7 p.m. next Tuesday at its chambers on 201 W. North St.
Contact Patrick Keck at pkeck@newswatchman.com or by phone at 740-947-2149, ext. 300431 and follow him on Twitter @pkeckreporter.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.