Although Waverly High School’s 2020 musical, “Beauty and the Beast,” has been cancelled for public viewing at the Waverly High School auditorium (due to Governor Mike DeWine’s executive order declaring a state of emergency in Ohio and the prohibition against large gatherings of people due to the potential for exposure to the coronavirus) the show will go on, nonetheless, via video live streaming on Saturday, March 14.
Prior to cancellation, the musical was scheduled to take place on March 12, 13 and 14. The show will not be rescheduled.
The last day for ticket refunds is Friday, March 13.
“We will be live streaming (the musical) on vimeo.com,” said Matt Radford, director of choral music at Waverly City Schools. “If you search ‘Waverly City’ you will find ‘Waverly City School District account.’ Our video will be live at 6 p.m., and the show will start at 7 p.m. (March 14).”
The “family-friendly show” is comprised of nearly 50 cast members (many of them seniors) and 40 crew members.
The cast members have given 100 percent to the process of developing their characters, according to Radford.
“We will be offering refunds but we would appreciate your ticket profit as a donation to next year’s show,” Radford said. “The kids are heartbroken. They would greatly appreciate donations to next year’s show.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.