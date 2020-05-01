Food to fill hungry tummies is a constant need for some families in Appalachian Ohio.
Every little bit helps, and since Ohio’s stay-at-home order was put in place to help battle the outbreak of the coronavirus, community organizations and individuals have been coming together to fill those voids.
Every Friday for the past five weeks, the Pike County YMCA has had “Food Bag Friday” from 10:30 a.m. to noon. The bags are given away on a first-come, first-served basis until the food is all gone.
Individuals can simply drive up, walk to the main doorway at the Pike County YMCA, and tell a volunteer how many bags they need.
It is a collaborative effort between the Pike County YMCA, Corporation for Ohio Appalachian Development (COAD)/RSVP of the Ohio Valley, and the Recovery Council. COAD provides food for the Pike County YMCA’s summer feeding program as well.
Kim Conley, Executive Director/CEO of the Pike County YMCA, picks up the bags of food provided by COAD in Jackson at the Disabled American Veterans location on Pearl Street and brings the food with her to the YMCA. There staff members from the Recovery Council add additional food and snacks to the bags. Then the Y and Recovery Council staff hand the bags out to anyone who arrives to receive one until the bags are all gone.
Kayla Hamlin, a prevention specialist with the Pike County Recovery Council, said their organization was adding items to the bags that could be cooked/heated in a microwave in case a family does not have a working oven, or make it easier for a child to prepare the food. The idea was to provide two breakfasts and two lunches. Items like Pop Tarts, Ramen Noodles, canned goods and snacks were added to each bag.
Conley said the feeding began on the first Friday in April when they received 70 bags of food. They continued getting 70 bags through the remainder of April, but the count was upped to 80 bags May 1. On Friday, they began handing the bags out at 10:30 a.m., and by 11:15 nearly all of the the 80 were gone.
“There’s always a need in this county and everywhere for food,” said Conley. “With the schools out, this felt like something we could do to help.”
The Pike County YMCA is currently closed under Ohio Governor Mike DeWine’s orders and has not been included in Phase 1 of the re-opening process. Conley said they will be using this time to make some needed repairs and do some painting, as they prepare to reopen when they can.
“I’m just keeping the faith,” said Conley.
