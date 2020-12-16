Waverly mayor Greg Kempton swore in a new Ward 3 council member on Monday night. The council has 30 days to appoint a new member and then the mayor appoints. Christina Sheridan was sworn in with Tom Patterson, Council President in attendance to witness the proceedings.
Waverly City Council adds new member
- Courtesy of Waverly Mayor
-
- Updated
- 0
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.