Youth Mental Health First Aid is designed to teach parents, family members, caregivers, teachers, school staff, peers, neighbors, health and human services workers, and other caring citizens how to help an adolescent (age 12-18) who is experiencing a mental health or addictions challenge or is in crisis. Youth Mental Health First Aid is primarily designed for adults who regularly interact with young people. The course introduces common mental health challenges for youth, reviews typical adolescent development, and teaches a 5-step action plan for how to help young people in both crisis and non-crisis situations. Topics covered include anxiety, depression, substance use disorders (in which psychosis may occur), disruptive behavior disorders (including AD/HD), and eating disorders.
How Youth Mental Health First Aid can help?
• Informs adults about common mental health concerns among youth.
• Reduces stigma.
• Teaches adults how to recognize signs and symptoms of mental health and substance use problems in youth.
• Provides adults with skills to use a 5-step action plan to help a youth who may be facing a mental health problem or crisis, such as suicide.
This is a free 8-hour training that includes a Youth Mental Health First Aid Manual.
Registration starts at 7:30 a.m. and training is from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
A light lunch will be provided.
This training is being provided for the residents of the ADAMH Board Region. In order to register, you must live or work in Fayette, Highland, Pickaway, Pike or Ross county.
The training will be held on Friday, Nov. 1 or Wednesday, Nov. 6 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the ADAMH Board Office, 394 Chestnut Street, Chillicothe.
Participants are asked to register at https://youthmh1staid.eventbrite.com or call Melinda Sheets at 740-773-2283, ext. 103.
