The following are headlines from the Thursday, May 18, 1972 edition of The Waverly Watchman.
Sheriff, T-men knock off Camp Creek moonshine still
Pike County Sheriff Roy Ross and Federal Treasury Agents conducted a raid on a Camp Creek property. At the property, they found two gallons of moonshine whisky produced by a Lucasville man.
The product was set to be on display in front of the county jail and possibly at the Pike County fair.
Waverly Tigers capture county track meet title
The Tigers boys track team rolled to victory in the annual Pike County Senior High Boys Track Meet on Tuesday, tallying 95.5 points in its victory over the Piketon Redstreaks, Western Indians, and Eastern Eagles.
Perhaps most notably was Ferman Beavers of Western setting a new high jump record. He cleared the previous record by more than four inches with his jump of 6 feet, two-and-a-quarter inches.
OAPSE group scholarship to Pike senior
The Ohio Association of Public School Employees awarded Piketon High School senior Thomas R. Hilton.
In a ceremony at Dayton, Hilton received one of the seven $500 scholarships dedicated to provide financial aid to children of OAPSE members.
