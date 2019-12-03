When Zahn’s Corner Middle School closed in response to the detection of radioactive contaminants, educators were left to transition quickly into a new school year in a new location and without access to many of the books they previously relied upon. To make this transition a little easier, the Foundation for Appalachian Ohio (FAO) helped Zahn’s Corner Middle School educators build up their supply of books for students.
“At FAO, we understand the vital role that educators across Appalachian Ohio’s communities play in helping children achieve their dreams and reach their potential,” said Heather Keesee, the Foundation’s vice president of local impact. “That’s why, when we heard that these Pike County educators were scrambling to set up temporary classrooms, we started looking for a way to help out.”
Through the OMG Books Award FAO received through First Book, each Zahn’s Corner Middle School teacher received $100 to spend on books and ebooks at First Book’s online marketplace. First Book is a nonprofit social enterprise offering free and low-cost books and educational resources to educators serving children from under-resourced communities.
“We are grateful to the Foundation for Appalachian Ohio and First Book for connecting our teachers with this opportunity to bring new books into our classrooms, especially this year,” said Annette Jenkins, a member of the Scioto Valley Local School District’s board. “While the start of this school year had unique challenges for the students and teachers who have relocated from Zahn’s, an investment that helped our educators rebuild their supply of books has gone a long way.”
The funding for Zahn’s Corner educators is part of a broader effort by FAO to connect educators and service providers across the 32 counties of Appalachian Ohio with free and low-cost books through First Book. Through this broader initiative, all educators and service providers working with children from low-income, Appalachian Ohio communities can register with First Book and FAO at www.FirstBook.org/FAO to access free and low-cost books, and other resources.
To learn more about FAO’s partnership with First Book and to register, visit www.FirstBook.org/FAO . To learn how you can help grow this opportunity and create others like it, visit www.AppalachianOhio.org or contact the Foundation at 740.753.1111.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.