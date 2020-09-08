Fluor-BWXT (FBP) is proud to support our local school districts as students head back to school with the annual FBP School Supply Drive. This year our employees and the FBP Community Commitment Fund donated nearly $2,500 to purchase supplies for area schools in Pike, Scioto, Ross, and Jackson counties.
“We know this school year is going to be different than any year before so we wanted to do everything we could to help teachers and students get started,” said JD Dowell, Site Project Director. “Our employees are always extremely generous and eager to help those in their communities.”
“Like many school districts in our area we have limited resources, so anytime a local business like Fluor-BWXT wants to partner with us we are very appreciative,” said Ed Dickens, Superintendent, Waverly City Schools. “Our administration, teachers, and students are very thankful for our community support.”
With the donations, FBP was able to purchase hand sanitizer and 180 backpacks filled with supplies to distribute to eight schools, including Waverly Primary, Eastern Elementary, Jasper Elementary, and Western Elementary schools.
“It’s no secret we are one of the poorest school districts in Ohio, so every bit of support we get from the community helps,” said Eastern Superintendent Neil Leist. “Our community is outstanding when it comes to helping out, and we want to thank Fluor-BWXT for donating these supplies.”
