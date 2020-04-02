PIKE COUNTY LAND TRANSFERS
Pee Pee Township
Tracts, also easement: Melody Graham to Mark C. Mueller Sr. Quit Claim Deed. Feb. 7, 2020.
Tracts, also easement: Mark C. Mueller Sr. to Swain Family Holdings LLC. Warranty Deed. Feb. 7, 2020
Tracts: Paula G. Dewitt to David R. Dewitt. Quit Claim Deed. Feb. 12, 2020.
1/2 acre: Tony L. Jones, Tony Lee Jones and Diana K. Jones to Jones Preservation Trust and Jennifer Jones Trustee. Warranty Deed. Feb. 24, 2020.
5.085 acres: Brian J. Evans and Carla Y. Evans to Robert L. Adams and Laurinda H. Adams. Survivorship Deed. Feb. 28, 2020.
Camp Creek Township
0.432 acres: John Swords and Linda Swords to Mark Detty and Kathleen Hurley. Warranty Deed. Jan. 14, 2020.
25 acres: James Bray and Toni Bray to Mark E. Sizemore. Warranty Deed. Feb. 4, 2020.
0.152 acres: Heath Wade Mefford and Anita K. Mefford to Trevor L. McDowell and Danica A. McDowell. Survivorship Deed. Feb. 11, 2020.
1.71 acres, also 0.152 acres: Trevor L. McDowell and Danica A. McDowell to Brittany McDowell. Warranty Deed. Feb. 27, 2020.
Benton Township
0.8616 acres, also 1.0169 acres: Robert Michael West, Kathy T. West and Kathy West to Adam Evans and Christopher Evans. Warranty Deed. Jan. 15, 2020.
.978 acres: Roger Keith Grooms to Karen Y. Chandler, Rosezetta M. Williams, Robert L. Grooms, Terry W. Grooms, Melicia M. Gainey, James M. Cottrill and Nathan L. Cottrill. Certificate of Transfer. Jan. 17, 2020.
2.594 acres: Nathaniel G. Ewing to Cynthia Dresbach. Warranty Deed. Jan. 29, 2020.
Lot 7 Eric Subdivision: First Choice Property Acquisitions LLC to William A. Carine. Warranty Deed. Jan. 29, 2020.
28.058 acres: Richard D. Satterfield, Crystal E. Satterfield, Randall L. Satterfield, Katie Y. Satterfield, Phyllis E. Anderson, George M. Anderson, Jeremy K. Satterfield, Ryan M. Satterfield, Chelsea A. Satterfield and Jennifer L. Satterfield to Ryan M. Satterfield and Chelsea A. Satterfield. Survivorship Deed. Feb. 11, 2020.
0.309 acres: Jeffrey D. May and Rhonda G. May to Christopher R. May and Brittany L. May. Survivorship Deed. Feb. 18, 2020.
10.604 acres: Southbound Land Company LLC to Arvin Wilburn. Warranty Deed. Feb. 26, 2020.
0.972 acres: Carolyn Wilburn, Carline Wilburn, and Joseph Wilburn to Aletha A. Montgomery Trustee and Hall Preservation Trust. Warranty Deed. Feb. 27, 2020.
Perry Township
53.069 acres: Philip A. Weaver and Alice Weaver to Caleb Weaver and Judith Weaver. Survivorship Deed. Jan. 15, 2020.
53.069 acres: Caleb Weaver and Judith Weaver to Ryan B. Zimmerman and Matthew A. Zimmerman. Survivorship Deed. Jan. 15, 2020.
40 acres: Alan Bray and Tara Bray to Michael H. Trotto and Florence Jean Trotto. Survivorship Deed. Jan. 16, 2020.
5.191 acres: Russell Auker and Sharon S. Auker to James Z. Martin and Harlen Martin. Survivorship Deed. Jan. 29, 2020.
14.229 acres: Jesse M. Stauffer and Marian Stauffer to Wilmer Martin, Kervin Martin, and Ruthann Martin. Survivorship Deed. Jan. 31, 2020.
22.094 acres, also 25.366 acres: Clyde S. Martin and Lucille H. Martin to Jesse M. Stauffer and Marian Z. Stauffer. Survivorship Deed. Jan. 31, 2020.
6.331 acres, also Ross County: Leon Martin and Malinda Martin to Jason M. Martin and Rosena Z. Martin. Warranty Deed. Feb. 13, 2020.
