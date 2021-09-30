1. Health District reports additional COVID-19 death

On Thursday, the Pike County General Health District reported the 58th COVID-19 related death. The individual was a man in his 70’s and was the 18th death reported in September.

Close contacts of the man were already contacted and the health district asked the community to keep the family in their thoughts and prayers.

2. SSU’s David Kilroy named as Appalachian Leadership Institute Fellow

PORTSMOUTH- The Appalachian Regional Commission has named David Kilroy, Program Director of the Shawnee State University Kricker Innovation Hub, to participate in the 2021-2022 class of the Appalachian Leadership Institute.

As an Appalachian Leadership Institute Fellow, Kilroy will participate in an extensive, nine-month series of skill-building seminars featuring regional experts, peer-to-peer learning, and case study analysis. The program begins virtually in October and culminates with the Class of 2021-2022’s graduation in July 2022.

3. Oct. 3 in History

On Oct. 3, 1951, A "shot is heard around the world" when New York Giants outfielder Bobby Thomson hit a home run in the bottom of the ninth inning, beating the Brooklyn Dodgers to win the National League pennant. On Oct. 3, 1990, After 40 years of division, East and West Germany were reunited as one nation. On Oct. 3, 1995, Former pro football star and actor O.J. Simpson was acquitted of the murders of his wife Nicole Brown Simpson and Ronald Goldman, ending what many called "the Trial of the Century."

This Day in History Information Courtesy of historynet.com.

Trending Recipe Videos


Tags

Recommended for you


Load comments