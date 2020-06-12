Enter the APG Media Groceries for a Year sweepstakes and you could win $4,800 cash to feed your family for a year.
The contest runs from June 15 through July 8. To enter the sweepstakes, visit newswatchman.com during those dates and click on “Groceries for a Year”.
There is also an additional giveaway brought to you by Atomic Credit Union.
