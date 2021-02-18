PIKE COUNTY COURT NEWS
Jan. 15, 2021
Alisha A. Smallwood - Possession of drugs, possession of drug instruments and drug paraphernalia. Pled no contest. Found guilty. Three years standard probation. Defendant shall obtain an assessment for alcohol/drug counseling. $100 in court costs.
Jan. 20, 2021
Josie L. Shipley - Child endangerment and OVI/Under the influence. Pled no contest. Found guilty. Three years standard probation. Jail sentence concurrent for charges. Defendant shall obtain an assessment for alcohol/drug counseling and shall obey any case plan/safety plan that may be in effect. $100 in court costs.
Josie L. Shipley - Drug paraphernalia (2X), possession of marijuana, license forfeit, fail to control motor vehicle, child restraint, child endangerment. Dismissed. Cases dismissed without prejudice due to plea negotiations and defendant’s plea to companion case and not due to lack of probable cause to arrest. No cost to defendant.
Rodney J. Howell - Obstruction of official business, resisting arrest, criminal trespass. Dismissed. Cases dismissed without prejudice due to plea negotiations and defendant’s plea to companion case and not due to lack of probable cause to arrest. No cost to defendant.
Rodney J. Howell - Persistent disorderly conduct. Pled no contest. Found guilty. $100 fine. $100 in court costs.
Arthur W. Young Jr. - Receiving and assault. Dismissed. Cases dismissed without prejudice due to plea negotiations and defendant’s plea to companion case and not due to lack of probable cause to arrest. No cost to defendant.
Arthur W. Young Jr. — Domestic violence. Pled no contest. Found guilty. Three years standard probation. Defendant shall undergo domestic violence counseling (B.I.P. Program) and shall refrain from all contact with Hali Marie Wright. $100 in court costs.
Drake E. Ferguson - Theft. No contest. Pled guilty. Three years standard probation. Defendant shall obtain an assessment for alcohol/drug counseling and shall refrain from all contact with Bradley Tuttle, Mike Gillenwater and Brandon Ison. Defendant shall stay away from the premises. $100 in court costs.
Drake E. Ferguson - Criminal damages and criminal trespass. Dismissed. Cases dismissed without prejudice due to plea negotiations and defendant’s plea to companion case and not due to lack of probable cause to arrest. No cost to defendant.
Shane L. Scott - Possession of drugs and drug paraphernalia. Dismissed. Cases dismissed without prejudice due to plea negotiations and defendant’s plea to companion case and not due to lack of probable cause to arrest. No cost to defendant.
Shane L. Scott - Resisting arrest. Pled no contest. Found guilty. Defendant shall obtain an assessment for alcohol/drug counseling. $100 in court costs.
Randy D. Knight - Possession of marijuana. Pled guilty. Found guilty. $100 fine. $100 in court costs.
Raymond C. Colburn - Driving under suspension. Six months standard probation. Pled guilty. Found guilty. $100 in court costs.
Raymond C. Colburn - No operator’s license. Dismissed. Cases dismissed without prejudice due to plea negotiations and defendant’s plea to companion case and not due to lack of probable cause to arrest. No cost to defendant.
