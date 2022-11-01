COLUMBUS, Ohio—Looking for a job that will keep you outdoors and on your toes? The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) is looking for a new class of Natural Resources Officer cadets. Both experienced, commissioned officers and those looking to start their law enforcement career at ODNR are encouraged to apply until December 20.

“Natural Resources Officers are more than guardians of our precious natural areas – they are first responders, community leaders, and educators,” ODNR Director Mary Mertz said. “We are looking for people who have a passion for nature and protecting it, who love to interact with all kinds of people, and who want to step out of the typical office space and into the great outdoors on a daily basis.”


Trending Recipe Videos


Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments