Election Day is Tuesday, May 3, where Pike Countians will cast their ballots in the 2022 Primary Election.

Here’s where you can perform your civic duty:

  • Waverly Wards 1-6, Jackson Township, Pebble Township, and Pee Pee Township: Waverly High School Gym, 500 E Second St.
  • Beaver Precinct, Beaver Village, Marion Township, and Union Township: Eastern High School, 1170 Tile Mill Rd.
  • Benton Township, Mifflin Township, and Perry Township: Western High School 7959 S.R. 124.
  • Campcreek Township, Newton Township, Scioto Township, Sunfish Township, Piketon: Piketon High School, 1414 Piketon Rd.

The polls are open from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday. Ballots can be found online at the Pike County Board of Elections website at https://www.boe.ohio.gov/pike/

