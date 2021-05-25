Piketon – The Workforce & Business Development Program at the Community Action Committee of Pike County will be hosting a “Meals on a Budget” Workshop, a no-cost opportunity providing in-depth information on how to create a meal budget for households, and how to plan meals to make the most of the available budget. During the workshop, attendees will receive tools and information to use in creating their own meal budget. Participants attending will receive a recipe book and additional tools. The workshop will be held on Wednesday, June 30th at the OhioMeansJobs Career Center at 941 Market Street in Piketon from 6:00pm to 8:00pm.
“This workshop is an excellent opportunity to learn how to get the most out of your grocery budget,“ stated Erica Jones, co-instructor. “The information that we share during the workshop will help gain a new perspective on how easy it is to make planning meals more fun, than work.”
“One of the exciting aspects of this workshop is learning how to create and use a money-saving meal budget,” stated Ashley Stewart, co-instructor, “as well as, providing information that people need such as meal planning for events and parties. That can become very costly.”
The workshop is made possible through the Financial Literacy Program, operated by the Workforce & Business Development Program. The Financial Literacy Program provides financial education services such as the Free Income Tax Preparation offered to the community, and the Workforce & Business Development Program is proud to partner with State Farm to offer this program to the community.
For health safety, this workshop is limited to 10 attendees. Registration is required to attend this event. Please contact Ashley Stewart at (740) 289 – 2371 at extension 7034, or via email: astewart@pikecac.org
