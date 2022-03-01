On Friday, Feb. 25 the Ross Pike Educational Service District hosted the Pike County Spelling Bee.
The winners were:
- 1st place: Evan Miller from Eastern
- 2nd place: Nolan Childers from Piketon
- 3rd place: Kalina Waugh from Eastern
