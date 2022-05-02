PIKETON — After a two-year delay as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Wings & Strings Street Festival is set for May 13-14 in Piketon.
The free music event along Main Street in Piketon is a public-private partnership between the Village of Piketon and the SamJam Bluegrass Festival. Wings & Strings features a variety of music over the two days and includes the Budweiser Beer Garden, along with food and craft vendors.
“We postponed this event in 2020 and 2021 as a measure of caution during the pandemic because nothing supersedes the safety of our citizens, but we are glad to finally be able to offer this event to the people of the region,” Piketon Mayor Billy Spencer said. “We know the quality of the events put on by the organizers and we look forward to adding Wings & Strings to the growing regional music scene.”
The Budweiser Beer Garden is operated by the Waverly Eagles Auxiliary and will open Friday afternoon with Jason Evans kicking off the music at 7 p.m. Evans will be followed by Acoustic Edge at 9 p.m.
The Buffalo Wabs & The Price Hill Hustle headline the event and will perform Saturday at 7 p.m. Saturday also includes another performance by Evans (3 p.m.) along with Creek Don’t Rise at 5 p.m. Moonlight Mile will perform at the event after party at 10 p.m. at The Grove in Piketon.
The Wings & Strings Pre-Game Show is Thursday, May 12 from 7-10 p.m. at the Waverly Moose Lodge and features Marcus Oglesby. Wings & Strings is organized by Sam Karr and Rick Greene, who operate the annual SamJam Bluegrass Festival, which has been recognized for excellence by the International Bluegrass Music Association and occurs at the Pike County Fairgrounds in the days leading up to Labor Day (Aug. 31-Sept. 4).
“The Village of Piketon has grown in recent years and that is a result of the village’s leadership. Wings & Strings is another example of how the Village of Piketon is investing in itself for the betterment of Piketon and Pike County,” Greene said. “Sam Karr always finds ways to assemble great music talent and we see this as another event that will have a positive economic impact on Pike County.”
Karr said the variety of bands at Wings & Strings means there is something for everyone.
“We are known for bluegrass music and that is our bread and butter, but Wings & Strings offers country, Americana and blues music that will appeal to a wide range of music fans,” Karr said. “It is a free festival and we believe this event will quickly grow in popularity.”
The event is sponsored by The Village Brew, Naughty But Nice, The Waverly Moose and The Grove.
For information on becoming an event sponsor or reserving a food or craft vending spot, contact Greene at (740) 547-9059 or Karr at (812) 699-0962.
