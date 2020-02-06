WAVERLY MAYOR'S COURT
Dec. 10, 2019
Tylor I. Groves of Waverly - OVI. Continued to Dec. 17, 2019.
Brandon Harvey of Elida - Underage alcohol use. Dismissed. OVI. Pled no contest. Convicted. $450 in fines, $95 in court costs.
Chad M. Hougland of Waverly - Failure to file taxes. Pled no contest. Convicted. $50 in fines. $95 in court costs.
Dec. 17, 2019
Zachory R. Alexander of Piketon - OVI, driving under suspension, no driver's license. Continued to Feb. 18, 2020.
Angela G. Lowery of Waverly - Physical control and OVI. Pled guilty. Convicted. Probation in lieu of jail time. $500 fine, $95 in court costs, $20.85 in other fees.
Zachary M. Mays of Beaver - Using firearm while intoxicated. Continued to Feb. 4, 2020.
PIKE COUNTY LAND TRANSFERS
Seal Township
Lots 20 & 21 Patterson Heights: Heaven Hill Properties LLC to Brandon Privitera and Hannah Corcoran. Survivorship Deed. Dec. 4, 2019.
1.148 acres: First National Bank to Gregory J. Wilkett and Christi J. Wilkett. Survivorship Deed. Dec. 16, 2019.
2.755 acres: Debra R. Zimmerman, David Welch and Debra R. Welch to Gregory M. Tipton. Warranty Deed. Dec. 30, 2019.
Tracts: Carl E. Long and Ladonna F. Long to Courtney L. Wolfe. Warranty Deed. Jan. 6, 2020.
Pebble Township
Lot 15 Chiefs Cove Subdivision: Tonya A. Remy to Kenneth L. Dennison. Warranty Deed. Dec. 5, 2019.
4.344 acres, Grantor Reserves Life Estate: Forrest Ray Hardee to Calen Martin. Warranty Deed. Dec. 18, 2019.
38.19 acres: Larry E. Knisley and Janette Knisley to Donald L. Aspel and Stephanie Aspel. Survivorship Deed. Dec. 27, 2019.
16.315 acres: Charlene Overman to Montie Colburn and Loretta Colburn. Survivorship Deed. Dec. 30, 2019.
5.008 acres: Larry E. Knisley and Janette Knisley to Phillip Searfross. Warranty Deed. Jan. 3, 2020.
Newton Township
3 acres: Chad M. Russell and Mandy M. Russell to Spring Wynne and Christopher Wynne. Warranty Deed. Dec. 5, 2019.
73.333 acres: Seth N. Benton to Richard K. Bitzer. Warranty Deed. Dec. 5, 2019.
1 3/5 acres, also 1 1/2 acres: Pamela M. Mayes and Pamela M. Seymour to John H. Clark. Warranty Deed. Dec. 13, 2019.
2.0838 acres: Stephen J. Wilson and Kimberly L. Wilson to Long Fork RE LLC. Warranty Deed. Dec. 16, 2019.
Camp Creek Township
5.780 acres: Martin H. McAllister and Jody McAllister to Amanda W. Johnson. Warranty Deed. Dec. 9, 2019.
1.695 acres: Willard Hilton and Kayla Hilton to Mark A. DePugh and Karla S. DePugh. Survivorship Deed. Dec. 10, 2019.
2 acres: John David Saxby and Tara Saxby to Andrew Alan Saxby. Quit Claim Deed. Dec. 19, 2019.
Perry Township
Tracts: William R. Branscomb, Paula K. Branscomb, Branscomb Property Management Trust, William R. Branscomb Settlor, Paula K. Branscomb Settlor and Branscomb Property Management Trust to Matthew R. Branscomb Trustee. Quit Claim Deed. Dec. 10, 2019.
3 1/2 acres, also 3 acres: Sharon L. Cross, Melanie R. Cross and Melanie Cross to John D. Caulley. Warranty Deed. Dec. 27, 2019.
15.664 acres, also Highland County: Rodney Weaver and Lisa Weaver to Brian Brubacker, Joanne Brubaker, Brian R. Brubaker and Joann M. Brubacker. Warranty Deed. Dec. 27, 2019.
2.55 acres: Bonnie J. Beck to Denton L. Goad and Kim Goad. Survivorship Deed. Jan. 2, 2020.
6.019 acres, 50' wide easement: Sharon G. Russell to Ruth Gohlke. Warranty Deed. Jan. 7, 2020.
5.001 acres, Protective Covenants: Sharon G. Russell to Patricia Moran Carl and Stephen J. Carl Sr. Survivorship Deed. Jan. 7, 2020.
Pee Pee Township
0.079 acres, also 0.10 acres, undivided 1/2 interest: Anthony C. Fish Trustee, Anthony C. Fish Trust, Judith M. Fish Trustee, Judith M. Fish Trust, Anthony C. Fish, and Judith M. Fish to Anthony Bandy and Loretta Bandy. Survivorship Deed. Dec. 11, 2019.
1.83 acres: William M. Young and Christopher M. Young to Nancy F. Young. Warranty Deed. Dec. 17, 2019.
Tracts: Rebecca Ann Paull, Scott Alan Haynes, John G. Paull, and Cassandra J. Haynes to Bear Country Agriculture LLC. Warranty Deed. Dec. 19, 2019.
18.2048 acres: Denny Thomas Salisbury and Amy Lisa Salisbury to Seth Thomas Salisbury and Olivia Rae Salisbury. Survivorship Deed. Dec. 19, 2019.
0.0146 acres, also 0.4446 acres: Jerald W. Witten, J W Witten, JW Witten and Joyce Witten to Witten Investments LLC. Warranty Deed. Dec. 23, 2019.
0.115 acres, also 0.3040 acres: Andrew Bodager and Danielle Rhoads to James B. Caughlan and Janice L. Caughlan. Survivorship Deed. Jan. 2, 2020.
6.26 acres: Daniel J. Swesey to Rebecca Swesey. Quit Claim Deed. Jan. 7, 2020.
