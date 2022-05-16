CAMP CREEK — On Saturday, residents of Camp Creek Township convened for one purpose: cleaning up their community.
Starting at 8 a.m., trucks made their way through the southwestern Pike County township as its residents partook in a little bit of spring cleaning.
Now in its 13th year, township trustee Donnie Dyke told the News Watchman that its last two cleanups came without the community gathering due to COVID-19.
More than just a cleanup, the group of approximately 30 enjoyed a lunch full of grilled hot dogs, baked beans, potato salad, and desert.
Action like this, action that gets one's hands dirty, is often what is necessary to improve a community Dyke said.
"It's about the people, not the politics," he said, joined by township fiscal officer Vicki Ratliff and fellow trustees Dave Kinnison and Heath Mefford during the May 14 event.
When the cleanup ended at 4 p.m., Dyke said the volunteers would have trash to fill three 40-yard dumpsters. They also collected tires, collecting more than 280 in 2021.
Dyke gave special thanks to Richie's Mart and Walmart for their donations, who provided 150 hot dogs and 72 donuts respectively.
In addition to the cleanup, the township also hosts a weekly food bank on every Thursday. On average, Dyke said 500 families rely on the meals.
